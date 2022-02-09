During the latest episode of WWE After the Bell, Paul Heyman spoke about the fallout from the 2022 Royal Rumble and his involvement in costing Brock Lesnar the WWE Championship with the help of Roman Reigns. With Lesnar winning the Royal Rumble match and announcing he’ll challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38, Heyman compared the impending matchup to one of Lesnar’s historic matches in the past.

“These are the same comments that I made going into Brock Lesnar’s match at WrestleMania 30 with The Undertaker,” Heyman said, hyping up Lesnar vs. Reigns at WrestleMania 38. “These weren’t predictions, these were spoilers but at the time, even though Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker declaratively in Hell in a Cell back in 2002, this was an Undertaker with all this momentum and it was WrestleMania, at WrestleMania Undertaker was untouchable. Just a two count on The Undertaker at WrestleMania was newsworthy. Brock Lesnar was the answer to the quandary of The Undertaker and he conquered the streak.

“I feel we are at the same point in history now, who can conquer the conqueror? One victory, not to minimize what Bobby Lashley accomplished, over the beast is one thing. Domination over the beast, countering the beast, a consistent record of being able to replace Brock Lesnar as the top star, top attraction, the WrestleMania main event, the go-to-guy, the unbeatable, the unthinkable, the unfathomable. There’s only one person I think really cares that credentials right now and that’s Roman Reigns.”

Although Lesnar has made his intentions clear to challenge Reigns at Mania, the two are scheduled in championship matches at Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 18. Reigns will face a returning Goldberg for the Universal Championship while Brock Lesnar will look to regain his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber match featuring Bobby Lashley and four other RAW superstars.

Throughout the podcast, Heyman also spoke about the future of the WWE and named a recent call up from NXT he believes is a main event talent. While speaking about the future, Paul Heyman also mentioned Roman Reigns, The Usos and Brock Lesnar and talked about how the four of them have evolved drastically from their characters in the past.

“First of all, I’ll say this selfishly, you haven’t seen the best of Roman Reigns yet,” Paul Heyman mentioned. “Roman Reigns a year from now will be far greater than Roman Reigns today, Roman Reigns this Friday will be better than Roman Reigns last Friday and Roman Reigns next Friday will be able to look back at this Friday’s appearance and say ‘Ah, I can do that so much better.’

“I’ll include The Usos in that as well. The Usos as a tag team are so infinitely better than they were six months ago and six months ago they were already the best tag team of the past twenty years. I say those names selfishly. I think you look at Brock Lesnar evolving as a persona on television and here he comes down now ‘Captain Caveman’ fresh off a farm in Saskatchewan where he’s a pure killer and butcher. Can you compare this Brock Lesnar you’ve seen in the last 20 years? He’s evolving, he’s only going to be better.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE After the Bell with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

