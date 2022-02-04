Peter Avalon is clearing up any confusion about his status with AEW. Questions have surrounded his future with the company since he announced last month that he is now taking bookings for independent dates.

“AEW original Pretty Peter Avalon is still with AEW,” Avalon told Denise Salcedo. “So that’s it. I am able to take outside bookings, just opening up my portfolio I guess.”

Peter Avalon made his AEW debut at Fight for The Fallen in 2019. Initially, he was paired with Leva Bates as “The Librarians”.

“With the ‘Librarian’ stuff, they gave me a character that was nothing like I’ve ever done before,” Avalon recalled. “So while everyone was doing something that they had done for 10-15 years, their own act on the independents. They kinda just brought it onto a national stage. I was given something unique and something I’ve never done before. So I was in an interesting situation where I am not bringing something that I’ve already established and built to the table.

“I am kinda having to get my reps and my takes and my trial and error on national television and on Dark and everything,” Avalon continued. “I feel I had a situation unlike everybody else there. Like, everybody came in with something. So I had to begin something very unique… I am glad they trusted me to be in that unique situation and it’s nice that they are still trusting me to do something that is more myself.”

Peter Avalon says he and Bates were given little direction for ‘The Librarians’. Avalon also said that the idea for the characters came from Tony Khan.

“It was very challenging, very challenging because I was not given much information about it. There wasn’t much hashed out about the character. This was all Tony’s idea and I ran with whatever little information I had… there were times where I was like ‘Damn what am I going to do? What am I gonna say?’ Nobody was throwing us ideas or giving us anything. When you don’t hear anything you kinda just gotta do it yourself.”

h/t to Denise Salcedo for the transcriptions of the quotes in this article

