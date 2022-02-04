In the midst of the Shane McMahon controversy, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has sent a message to his former rival.

Strowman has shared a picture of his Steel Cage Match with McMahon at last year’s WrestleMania 37, while seemingly inviting McMahon to join him, EC3 and Killer Kross in the #ControlYourNarrative movement.

“All you have to do is knock our doors open brother!!!!

@controlyournarrative #ChangeIsComing #TheAwakening

#YouveBeenWarned #ControlYourNarrative @shanemcmahonwwe

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page believes the McMahon controversy “could be a complete work” and a possible set-up for a future storyline.

You can click here for the latest on Shane McMahon reportedly having “heated arguments” with people backstage at last Saturday’s Royal Rumble event. McMahon was reportedly “quietly let go” by Vince McMahon in the aftermath of the fiasco. WWE has yet to confirm or deny the reports.

You can see Strowman’s Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]