Renee Paquette was recently on Busted Open Radio to discuss the recent episode of AEW Dynamite. She discussed Nyla Rose getting the opportunity to compete and defeat Ruby Soho. Renee admitted that Rose had been lost in the mix at points, so she hopes more TV times comes.

“It’s hard too, when you look at the amount of tv time you have vs being able to continue different storylines and push certain talent. I do feel like there was a bit of a lull for somebody like a Nyla Rose who was tippy-top for such a long time, and then kind of got lost in the mix a little bit.

“So, really cool to see her back in there. And yes, I do feel like she needed that win last night. I really like it, I like where they’re headed and I really want to see Nyla Rose get some more TV time.”

Renee Paquette also spoke about AEW’s women’s division in general. This was something that did get a lot of complaints at one point in time. However, Renee doesn’t believe that should be the case anymore. She feels there is depth and quality within the women’s roster in AEW.

“I don’t think it’s a conversation anymore about people trying to knock the women’s division in AEW,” Renee Paquette said. “You look at the women who are on there from, obviously the Britt Baker’s to Ruby Soho to Nyla Rose. To even having somebody like Taynara, I feel like she’s gone leaps and bounds I want to see more of her in the ring. I want to see more of Anna Jay in the ring.

“It’s cool seeing people develop and grow right before your eyes. And it’s not easy to do, you get thrust into that, into live TV, when you’re super green. Oh my god, how did I leave Jade off that list by the way? Jade is a true specimen of a human being. But, yeah, I think that the depth continues to show for the division.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]