When it comes to the best promo in 2021, Renee Paquette believes that it was fellow Canadian and WWE superstar Edge.

In an appearance at the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, Paquette gave the nod to Edge due to his fire and passion during his promos. She also talked about how excited she was to see Edge wrestling again, especially with his wife Beth Phoenix.

“I’m gonna say Edge on this one,” Renee Paquette said. “I know it’s — it doesn’t quite lean on for this year, but I would say Edge just has such a great way of connecting with people. There’s just such an authenticity about what he does. And again, another instance of like ‘Edge is wrestling again? What?’ And you can see that he loves what he does. He has such a passion for professional wrestling and being able to see him do it alongside his wife, with him and Beth doing it together, is so cool.

“But I think that Edge just has — he’s got such a way with words. He’s such a cool guy. He’s very interesting and I feel like all of that comes through in his promos, and what I was starting to say before is, at the beginning of the pandemic, we were trying to figure out how promos are still going to exist in this pandemic situation. This was before we even had the Thunderdome or anything. It was just empty arenas. You could hear a pin drop, it was super awkward.

“And I remember watching Edge. He was preparing to do his promo and he was getting in his headspace, trying to figure out what he wanted to do and it was that straight-to-camera promo and we don’t get to see that often. You know, a lot of times it’s like me in there interviewing somebody and then they look off not into the camera. Those pet peeves that people get, but to see Edge go straight to camera and just that fire and that passion that he has, it blew my mind. It really blew my mind. I was like ‘he’s Edge.’ He’s a Hall Of Famer, he’s Edge, amazing. Of course, it’s great. But, I feel like the way that he was doing promos felt very innovative and it felt different.”

To quote this article, please credit Sportskeeda and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]