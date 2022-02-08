WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey recently hosted a Facebook stream that saw her playing video games while answering questions to fans. During this video, she spoke about taking smack talk from fans live in the arenas. The former UFC fighter admitted that it is hard not to take it personally as she’s not playing a character. Ronda stated she is herself in the ring, which makes things difficult.

“It’s hard not to take it personally from the fans. Because I don’t go out there as I mean, I do go out there as a character. But I am also actually Ronda Rousey,” she stated. “I don’t play Ronda Rousey on television so sometimes I take it personally from the fans.”

It was recently reported by Wrestling Observer Radio, that WWE had to have a talk with Ronda following her first promo back with the company. It was noted that she was pulled aside and that is what led to an improved performance last Friday.

Ronda Rousey also discussed the pressure of going on last during a show. This is a spot she found herself in recently on SmackDown when she chose who she would be challenging at WrestleMania 38. The former Raw Women’s Champion admitted she does feel true pressure when she’s placed into that spot.

“It’s such pressure when I’m last on the show,” Ronda stated. “It’s like, my responsibility to retain the ratings and like deliver, you know?”

Ronda Rousey returned to WWE at this year’s Royal Rumble premium event. She entered in the #28 slot and went on to win the match, eliminating Shotzi, Brie Bella, Nikki A.S.H., and Charlotte Flair. Rousey has since confirmed that she will be challenging The Queen at WrestleMania 38 in April.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Ronda Rousey’s Facebook account with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]