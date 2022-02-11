WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey recently hosted a Facebook stream where she played some video games. During the three-hour video, she spoke about her return to professional wrestling, which took place at the Royal Rumble last month. It was her first appearance for the company since the main event of WrestleMania 35.

In that time frame, Rousey has given birth to her first child, and that caused a moment of concern. She admitted to worrying about leaking through her top due to lactating. Because of that, she felt like it was a bold decision for her to wear the white shirt on RAW.

“Sorry if I leak through the hoodie on my screen,” she said. “On the stream, which has become my new paranoia, which is that I’m going to start lactating live on television. Like would I, well on Raw, SmackDown, or wrestling or something. That’s why like, it was pretty bold wearing the white, white shirt on Raw. Oh God, please do not lactate.”

One big difference with Ronda Rousey upon her return was the ring gear she wore. This is something that she discussed, admitting she wasn’t quite comfortable wearing her old gear yet. However, for those wishing to see that look again, Ronda did concede she is working towards that happening. The Rumble winner noted that it’s tough being judged from her appearance three years ago to today.

“Well, you know I said it maybe four months ago, and I didn’t really feel comfortable enough to dawn my regular wrestling gear yet. But I’m working towards it,” she stated. “Because it’s, you know, it’s hard when being judged directly to how I looked three years ago.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Ronda Rousey’s Facebook account with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]