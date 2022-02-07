Ronda Rousey recently returned to WWE, winning the Royal Rumble in order to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 38. She will compete on The Grandest Stage Of Them All against Charlotte Flair but there have been some issues with her promo work.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that people have had to talk with Ronda Rousey following her first promo back on Monday Night Raw last week. She spoke with Becky Lynch on the show, but it led to some complaints by the fans. The Rumble winner had to be pulled aside in order to be spoken with about the situation.

Ronda Rousey is still said to be bitter with the fans for turning on her during the initial run she had with the company. However, after the talk backstage, it appears that things worked out as her promo on SmackDown saw an improvement. The former UFC star could be seen high-fiving fans on their way to the ring, engaging with the audience.

Ronda’s appearance at the Rumble was the first time she had been seen since the main event of WrestleMania 38. Since that point, she has given birth and Rousey took to Twitter to reveal when she decided to return to the squared circle.

“I just had a baby 4 months ago…. Since the day I found out I was pregnant and calculated my due date, I knew I wanted to return to the @wwe at the #royalrumble2022. Two weeks, even two months postpartum that goal seemed crazier than ever before,” Ronda writes.

But I just missed it so much… and I so badly wanted to give Pō the same example that my mom gave to me and my sisters. She never broke stride following her dreams while having us. Now it’s my turn.”

