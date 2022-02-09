WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey recently hosted a Facebook stream of her playing video games. During the gaming session, she spoke about her return to professional wrestling, which took place at the Royal Rumble last month. Rousey would go on to win that match, booking her place at WrestleMania 38. During the match, she got to work alongside Shayna Baszler, with who she has a history dating back to UFC.

The two women compromise half of the MMA’s Four Horsewomen, which led to fans asking about them teaming up in WWE. That is a situation that Ronda is very open to taking place.

“Me too,” Ronda said agreeing with a fan. “I wanna tag with Shayna so bad guys. Just make demands for it online nonstop. They look at that sh-t.”

Ronda Rousey then went on to talk about the possibility of teaming with Baszler in more detail. She believes they could hold tag team gold together. The Royal Rumble winner encouraged fans to make it a trend so WWE will pay attention to the demands.

“Me and Shayna should be tag team champs,” Ronda stated. “Guys make a trend, they’ll pay attention. Keep asking for it. They pay attention to socials.”

Another MMA connection that Ronda Rousey has is with her husband, Travis Browne. He is another former UFC fighter, and he has appeared at ringside within WWE during her previous run. There have been question marks over if he would ever step inside the squared circle. Ronda admitted that it would be cool to see that happen.

“I think it would be super cool but it also seems like the type of thing, they would want us to move to Florida and do the whole PC thing. But yeah. Life is busy here at Browsey Acres, we got a lot to do,” she admitted. “We’ve got two boys out here, we can’t just be moving to Orlando.”

