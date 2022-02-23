Santino Marella appeared on a recent episode of The Walkway To Fight Club podcast and dished on the reports regarding Cody Rhodes and Steve Austin possibly returning to WWE. Rumors have been flying lately regarding both men possibly wrestling once again for WWE.

Regarding the rumors about Cody, Marella said, “When Cody was in WWE, he wasn’t a top guy, but now that he did all this stuff and came back, he could be a top guy now. It wouldn’t be so farfetched to see him versus Seth Rollins or versus Roman Reigns and stuff like that. Really be at the top of the game. How long that’s going to last, I don’t know, but I think if he showed up, it would be very newsworthy.”

Cody Rhodes possibly returning to WWE would be the first instance of a major defection from AEW. Given his former position with AEW, returning to WWE can be seen as a massive move within the industry. Marella believes age and experience might play a factor in Cody’s newfound position on the card.

“He’s a grown man now. He was pretty young when he was there, and now he’s a man. I hope he comes back to WWE. It just seems like the exodus was all one way to AEW, which is fine. It’s a new, growing company. They’re growing their roster, but to see someone come back I think that’s fair play. I hope he does [return to WWE] actually.”

Cody isn’t the only former WWE superstar making shockwaves with return rumors. WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is also reportedly returning to the ring after nearly two decades away. Marella was also asked about the Texas Rattlesnake’s potential return, and he’s ready for it. It might be the one reason he tunes back into WWE programming.

“I don’t think he would be obviously on a full-time schedule. If you want to talk about doing something to make people watch, I’m going to watch. If Stone Cold comes back, I’m watching,” Marella remarked. “He’s [Austin] an intelligent guy. He has the right resources around him, and he’s obviously very meticulous these days about rehab, prehab, and getting his body up to speed. Back in the day, nobody was practicing mobility exercises… if Stone Cold comes back, that’s pretty cool.”

