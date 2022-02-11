When CM Punk joined AEW last August, Serena Deeb reunited with her former Straight Edge Society leader for the first time in 12 years.

In a recent Q&A with AdFreeShows.com, Deeb was asked to describe the moment she crossed paths with Punk backstage in the AEW locker room.

“I hadn’t seen or spoken to him in 10, 11, or 12 years,” Deeb revealed. “We obviously both went in these different directions and had all these different life changes. We both grew up a lot.

“I remember the first time I saw him, it was like, hey, we’re cool. Everything’s great. Here we are at AEW together. We had a moment where we both had things to say to each other, like personal things to say to each other that were both well received. We gave each other a big hug.”

Deeb also floated the possibility of an on-screen reunion with CM Punk in AEW.

“I’m so happy he’s there, and I would love to do something with him there,” Deeb said. “I truly would.”

Deeb was released by WWE in August 2010 for reportedly not “living out” her straight edge gimmick in public, and other “behavioral issues” on the road. After spending the next seven years on the indies, she would return to WWE in 2017 as a participant in the Mae Young Classic, and later as a coach at WWE’s Performance Center. Since Punk had departed from WWE by 2014, Deeb never had the opportunity to meet him until their AEW reunion.

Serena Deeb has been on a three-match winning streak, defeating Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue and Katie Arquette over the past few months on Dynamite. This past Wednesday, Deeb issued a rookie challenge, which would be answered by Arquette.

