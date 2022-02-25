In the aftermath of Cesaro departing from WWE, Seth Rollins has shared a GIF of the Swiss Superman performing the UFO (Unidentified Flying Opponent) during their match at last year’s WrestleMania 37.

It’s no secret that Rollins and Cesaro are very tight, dating back to their days together in Ring of Honor.

After performing the UFO on Rollins last year, Cesaro explained why he performed the special maneuver for the first time in nine years.

“I mean, I’ve waited nine years to do it [laughs],” Cesaro told Metro. “I’m not going to do it again and again and again! It’s called UFO for a reason – you don’t see those every day, right?! It has to be special!”

The WrestleMania moment saw Cesaro spinning in the middle of the ring hands-free, with Rollins draped over his shoulders as the crowd at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL roared their approval. Cesaro wanted to give fans a moment to remember.

“For me, it was really cool [to hear the crowd’s reaction],” Cesaro admitted. “That was one of those – ‘I’ll do it, I hope the fans will remember it and still like it.’ And they did. It’s very humbling and cool to see, so it made me proud.”

That win over Rollins was Cesaro’s first and only singles victory at WrestleMania during his 10-year stint with the WWE. Cesaro’s last-ever WWE match was a loss to Happy Corbin earlier this month on SmackDown.

