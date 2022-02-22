On this week’s RAW, WWE made several Cody Rhodes references to begin teasing the reported return of the former Intercontinental Champion.

During the The Miz TV segment, The Miz mentioned how he had found “a very dashing” tag team partner for his WrestleMania 38 match against Rey & Dominik Mysterio.

“I have found a new tag partner going into WrestleMania,” The Miz said. “Someone I can relate to, someone I can trust, someone from a fighting family. He’s very dashing! Someone who is an athlete and a celebrity.”

As noted, Logan Paul would be revealed as The Miz’s partner.

Later on RAW, Edge essentially called out the entire WWE locker room to step up to the challenge of facing him at the Showcase of Immortals. In the process, Edge would make references to AJ Styles, United States Champion Damian Priest, Cody Rhodes and Finn Balor. You can see the related tweets below.

Cody Rhodes did not travel with the WWE crew to Saudi Arabia for last Saturday’s Elimination Chamber premium live event. However, he was spotted in Florida over the weekend, and is expected to begin shooting content for his imminent WWE comeback.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

