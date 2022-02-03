In an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, AEW Sonny Kiss talked about who would be a dream opponent for her. She mentioned a former WWE star who she almost wrestled, only to back out after she began to suffer side effects after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’ve always been a huge Rob Van Dam fan,” Kiss said. “I’ve always been super obsessed. Like a big, big fan. I was supposed to work him at an indie show. It was supposed to be a tag. I think it was supposed to be myself, Matt Hardy, and Marq Quen vs. I think it was Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes. I think it was going to be a mixed tag match or whatever. And I got vaccinated the day before, and it took me out.”

Asked who she would like to wrestle in AEW, Sonny Kiss said she would love to work with everyone. She then revealed an idea she had that she was planning to pitch to AEW President Tony Khan.

“I’m just like bring it all to me,” Kiss said. “I definitely would love to work with everybody. We have so many awesome, amazing veterans in our company that I’d love to work with. As far as storylines, I just recently had an idea and I was going to pitch it to TK. I wasn’t really sure yet. I was going to pitch, there’s Top Flight.

“They’re this amazing tag team, Dante and Darius. Darius, I don’t know when his return is, but when he does come back, I was going to pitch to be their flight attendant. Obviously, it would just be like, I would still wear my gear, but it be sexy flight attendant gear. It may sound a little cheesy, but I was like ‘I think that would be fun.'”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Sessions with Renee Paquette and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]