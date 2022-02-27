Impact announced this evening that Steve Maclin will face Eddie Edwards on the March 3 episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.

As noted, Eddie Edwards betrayed Team IMPACT during last Saturday’s No Surrender event. He recently took to social media to confirm that he never “turned his back on anyone.”

Eddie Edwards tweeted, “I said my piece That’s all there is to it I got my reasons Don’t tell me what you would have done or what I should have done cuz u never been in my shoes I didn’t turn my back on anyone #HonorNoMore”

Steve Maclin was one of the members of TEAM IMPACT. Results of last Saturday’s No Surrender event are available here.

Below is the updated lineup for this Thursday’s episode:

* Bullet Club vs. Violent By Design & Guerrillas of Destiny

* Tasha Steelz vs. Chelsea Green (Knockouts Championship #1 Contender Match)

* JONAH vs. Johnny Swinger

* Cassie Lee vs. Madison Rayne

* Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin

