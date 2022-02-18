Former WWE Superstar Sw3rve The Realest recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about his new name. He had previously gone by Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, but he has switched that up following his release. Sw3rve believes that is more iconic and artistic.

“Absolutely, it’s a title that feels more like artistic and iconic of a name,” he said. “You’ve got Charlamagne The God out there, the Tyler The Creator’s, so you’ve got Sw3rve The Realest going on right now. Further explanation will come in time.”

Sw3rve The Realest then went on to discuss his return to the ring. He admitted that returning to Defy recently brought the passion for wrestling back to him. That is something he is now set to take into his upcoming return to Progress Wrestling this Sunday.

“After just coming out to Defy’s 5 Year Anniversary, I feel way more motivated and inspired just from getting in front of a live audience in a ring again after so many months now. It’s ignited that fire again,” Sw3rve The Realest claimed. “I feel really good about, especially heading over to London. It’s a place that was pretty much my second home in the UK from 2017, 2018, even 2016.”

Sw3rve The Realest will be challenging Cara Noir for the Progress Championship at Chapter 129: I Choo-Choo Choose You. He admitted that the UK promotion is a premier place on the independent scene.

“Progress was really one of those premier places and still is to this day on the independent scene. I will never forget the time, I just watched this match back. Me being welcomed into Progress by Will Ospreay at the time,” he recalled. “So, now I get to come back for my second time facing off for the Progress Championship.”

