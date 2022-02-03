Taya Valkyrie (fka WWE NXT Superstar Franky Monet) joined the Jobbing Out podcast three months after her release from WWE on November 4, 2021.

Taya discussed her time with the company, which saw her perform on NXT and never break onto the main roster. Despite it being her dream performing for WWE, she is now keen on seeking a new dream.

“Forever the dream was to be in WWE,” Taya said. “Now, I got there, I did it, I accomplished, I climbed to the top of the mountain. But now, it’s almost like I have to find a new dream if that makes any sense. So I’m just trying to get my feet wet and figure this out. And like, there are so many things that I still want to accomplish.

“From winning championships to being tag partners with John to facing people that we’ve never wrestled before like an inter-gender match, you know, a matchup with Britt Baker and Adam Cole for example. I would love to tag with my Lucha Brothers. I, just, there are so many cool, first time matches that haven’t happened for us, on both John and I’s career so I know that the next year or two or three or however many more are going to be full of surprises. I’m really excited that we get to tell our own story again and I know that there is a lot of really fun and cool sh-t that’s going to happen over the next few months.”

Taya Valkyrie also explained why she would love to have another chance to step into the ring with Lucha Libre legend, Rey Mysterio.

“It’s Rey freakin’ Mysterio,” Taya explained. “You know, that’s it. I don’t know, I wrestled against him in Lucha Underground in a multi-man and I think I’m the first woman to ever, you know, actually face him in a ring I want to say. I’d have to look that up, I don’t know. But I just love Rey. Rey was at our wedding, Rey is part of our family. I just adore him. I think he is an absolute legend. Not only in the Lucha Libre community, but in professional wrestling in general. So I mean it would be an honor to step in the ring with him. Maybe me and John versus Dom and Rey. Who knows?”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Jobbing Out with an h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]