Tegan Nox revealed her plans following her WWE release on the latest episode of Into The Danger Zone w/ Chris Denker.

It appears the “image” of Tegan Nox on WWE programming was something holding her back. The day of Tegan Nox’s release turned out to be quite positive in her own eyes.

“I was kind of happy that in a sense Tegan Nox died that day. Cool, I can be me. Do what I want to do instead just being like this sympathetic girl that’s had surgeries.”

Numerous surgeries derailed Tegan Nox’s WWE career several times. However, the previous injuries didn’t play a role in her ultimate release from the company; blame “budget cuts” for that situation.

Unfortunately because of her WWE release, Tegan Nox has been unable to wrestle because of the 90-day non-compete clause. Tegan doesn’t find this to be fair, but it did work to her advantage because of her visa status.

“If it’s their choice to let someone go, then let someone go and let them go do whatever the f**k they want to do,” Nox remarked. “I guess in this sense, being a foreigner, the 90-days worked out better for me because I have more time to get myself sorted with Visas.”

With Tegan Nox’s 90-day non-compete clause coming to an end, she has her sights set on new opportunities. Now that Tegan is free, there’s a new slew of competitors she’s itching to face in the ring. Tegan Nox is open to anything, but she does have a few particular opponents in mind.

“There are so many people from so many different companies that I want to work with. I’d like to work with Ruby Soho again, I’d love to work with her. Actually have time with Deonna [Purrazzo] to go longer than three minutes, including entrances. Chelsea Green, Mickie James, Serena Deeb, let me wrestle Serena, my God, and Taylor Wilde. I have such a huge list of people I want to work with.”

