A new update has been provided by PWInsider.com about the lawsuit MLW filed against WWE.

The 19-page suit was officially filed in January before the United States District Court, Northern District of California. It alleges intentional interference with contractual relations and intentional interference with prospective economic relations. As well as that, it also alleges a violation of the Sherman Antitrust act and more.

WWE is required to respond to the lawsuit by 3/15. The company has previously released a public statement on the situation that read, “WWE believes these claims have no merit and intends to vigorously defend itself against them.”

MLW was successful in making certain aspects of this lawsuit sealed from the public. The company deemed those sections to be proprietary information. The complaint originally stated that WWE had pressured third parties into abandoning their contracts and relationships with MLW. This was deemed as misconduct by MLW, as it disrupted their business. This included a major streaming deal for the company.

MLW has also alleged that after the company was in communication with VICE TV to air their programs, a WWE executive at the time warned them that Vince McMahon was not happy with the situation. VICE TV was told not to work with WWE, but the executive for the company told WWE what they had done was illegal.

“WWE has been wrongfully depriving its competitors of critical opportunities for many years, but its latest conduct has been even more unconscionable,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer in the original press release. “I think we speak for the rest of the professional wrestling world when we say that this anti-competitive behavior has to stop.”

It remains to be seen how, and when WWE will respond to the allegations against them at the moment. However, they have until next month to do so, with further updates set to come.

