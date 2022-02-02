The Miz recently spoke with The Ringer Wrestling podcast about who he believes is the best in-ring WWE talent. There is a loaded roster in WWE, and he named several guys who he thinks are great. For him, it is the Viper, Randy Orton who just edges everyone.

“There’s a handful of people that were there that are still here,” he said. “You know Kofi, Dolph, myself, Randy full time, full time, you know, superstars. Edge is obviously there as well, but he comes and goes. Honestly man I’ll tell you what, this thing with, you talk about Randy. I think no one I think is better in the ring technically than Randy Orton.

“Like just his maneuvers and the things, the moves, and the in-betweens on what he does in his moves that really set him apart from everybody else. And I don’t know if people, I think everyone notices it. But for a person, as a WWE Superstar, that’s done this for such a long time. To see the level that he’s elevating and he just keeps going higher and higher, and it’s just pretty incredible.”

Speaking of Randy Orton, he is someone that The Miz has been able to work with throughout his career. He spoke about learning lessons from both the Viper and John Cena. When it comes to his current storyline, Miz revealed Edge is opening his eyes to things as well.

“I think my WWE Championship, I think my first reign, I got to really learn from him (Orton) and John Cena. It was just, you couldn’t ask for two better people to learn from in that era, in that time,” he said. “To really guide me, focus me, and get me to where I needed to be, and show me what it takes to be a main-eventer in WWE.

“And then you bring it all the way to now, I’m going up against a person like Edge. I never got to really get in the ring with Edge. But now getting in the ring with him, I’m seeing like, ‘oh my God’. It’s the way how he paces himself, how he’s able to be so creative and innovative even at the age that he’s at right now. I mean, people would be like, ‘oh he’s old’. He’s not old, honestly, he’s in his prime. I think he’s literally never been better. I think he’s never been more healthy.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Ringer Wrestling Podcast with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

