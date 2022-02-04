Former WWE Superstar The Velveteen Dream recently spoke with Dishing Drama with Dana Wilkey about his time with the company. He addressed the accusations that were put against him towards the end of his career. This included the claims that he sent a naked photo to an underaged fan.

“Well, first of all, I think they got my nude, my personal private picture. I think they got it from someone off the internet. I am trying to get laid like everybody else. I am not going to sit here, I try to represent myself well. Essentially, I sent a d**k pick over Tinder,” he admitted. “Not just Tinder, but there are plenty of dating apps out there. And again, I am trying to get laid like anybody else.

“I’ve been with WWE since I was 18, and again, if you know me, I take my job very seriously. There have been plenty of times where I have given up the opportunity to go and hang with friends in nice cities just because I am exhausted. Not just from all the thought that I would put in, but the physical wear and tear. At the end of the day, I want somebody to keep me warm too. I’d like to invite someone to my bed. And if I’ve got to send a picture to do that, that’s what I am doing.

“But it’s important to understand that I am not sending this to anyone on Reddit. I am not sending this to anyone underage. And I am most certainly not using my verified social media, that is only to represent my WWE character to solicit anything from anyone. Whether it be sex, money, it doesn’t matter.”

The former North American Champion also claimed that the company tried to come up with a different way to use him. That would have seen The Velveteen Dream appear in a mask, not speaking at all.

“Just so you know, WWE definitely considered bringing me in with a mask and having me not speak,” he revealed. “So I have definitely had some ideas in the back pocket for something like that.”

When it came to the allegations made against him, WWE opted to not mention anything on camera when The Velveteen Dream was brought back. However, that isn’t what he wanted to do, as he’d hoped to talk about it.

“I wanted to address it,” he admitted. “WWE didn’t even want to touch it. But I felt like if you’re going to be on TV, in this day and age, you have to at least shed some type of light on it. You don’t have to go into detail, but you should definitely address it. Because you do have that audience that is going to always want an answer.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Dishing Drama with Dana Wilkey, with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]