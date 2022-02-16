The Young Bucks have changed their Twitter bio to “Thank God for us” in the aftermath of Cody Rhodes departing from AEW.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes were reportedly not quite as connected to the AEW locked room in recent years as they were when the promotion launched in 2019. According to Fightful Select, Cody had also grown distant from his fellow Executive Vice Presidents, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

You can click here for Dustin Rhodes’ comments on Cody’s AEW exit, and here for reactions from various AEW stars including TBS Champion Jade Cargill, TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Ricky Starks and several others.

As noted, PWInsider has reported that Cody and AEW President Tony Khan hit a snag over contract negotiations a few weeks back, which led to the American Nightmare’s departure. The negotiations officially fell apart on Monday, according to Dave Meltzer. Prior to their departure, Cody and Brandi had been working on several future AEW projects.

It is also being widely reported that Cody Rhodes is in talks with WWE about a potential comeback. Since Rhodes is not under a non-compete clause with AEW, he is free to appear on WWE TV immediately.

You can see a screengrab of Young Bucks’ new Twitter bio below.

