In an interview with Wrestling Headlines, AEW star Tony Nese was asked to name his favorite match from when he wrestled with WWE.

For Tony Nese, this is a very easy answer, as it was his match with Buddy Murphy from the post WrestleMania 35 episode of 205 Live. According to Tony Nese, the match rates highly for him because of the degree of difficulty they had in getting the crowd to react, and the fact that it was following a week loaded with wrestling.

“I’d have to put the second Buddy Murphy match up there,” Nese said. “There’s so many reasons behind it too. We pulled the best out of each other. And this was, again, for anyone who doesn’t know, it’s the two days after WrestleMania 35. This was in Barclays and that’s the thing. The whole environment, where we were, the fact that it was WrestleMania weekend and then not only that but like we were the last possible wrestling that everyone was going to watch after such a long week.

“I mean, there’s people, and you would see the same faces a lot at Axxess and then at NXT. And then you see them at WrestleMania, now they’re at RAW and then they do Smackdown and now you have the last hour of wrestling. And listen, I’ll say it. We were the least over guys because we were just the least presented, you know? And also everyone has seen everyone they had paid their money to see, right?

“At this point now, we’re just creating content for television. So you kind of go into it and we were like ‘well, we need to just kind of figure out a way to try to capture these people for one last, you know, hour, one last 20 minutes.’ Because we thought we were going to be up against a very tough thing. Credit to Buddy.

“He’s got a great aura around him. He attracts a lot of people, so people are very interested in him when they see him. So that definitely helped a lot. Yeah, it just felt so good by the end of that night when we were just getting a reaction that even 205 doesn’t normally get. So after all of that, that weekend, and we still got that reaction, that goes down as one of the most special moments for me.”

