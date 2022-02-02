WWE Superstar Bayley has sent a message to people who don’t say ‘thank you’ when someone holds a door open for them.

On Tuesday night, the injured wrestler tweeted:

If I hold a door open for you and you don’t say ‘thank you’, I’M SLAMMING THE DOOR CLOSED AND CLIPPING YOUR HEELS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

It’s unknown if Bayley was referring to a real life incident of her physically holding a door open for someone, or if her message was an innuendo of some sort.

AEW star Ricky Starks responded to the WWE star. “Thank you. I just tell them to walk back through,” wrote the reigning FTW Champion.

It’s no secret that Bayley and Starks are big fans of one another. Last August, Bayley referred to herself as Starks’ “number 1 fan” via a tweet. Starks reciprocated by calling himself Bayley’s #1 fan.

Last year on SmackDown, Bayley debuted her “Ding Dong Hello!” talk show, where she would open the door for interviewees to walk through.

As noted, Starks will be defending his FTW Title against Jay Lethal this Friday on AEW Rampage. Meanwhile, Bayley is recovering from a torn ACL and reportedly expected to return before WrestleMania 38.

