The first-match has been revealed for Impact Wrestling’s Sacrifice 2022 event.

Impact announced today that The Bullet Club’s Jay White will take on Alex Shelley at Sacrifice. This is being billed as a Dream Match for the company.

White and Shelley have teamed together numerous times over the years, and competed against each other. White’s NJPW debut actually came against Shelley on January 30, 2015, and that was their first and only singles match until now, which was won by Shelley.

White made his Impact singles debut at No Surrender last weekend, defeating Eric Young. That same event saw White turn on The Guerrillas of Destiny, ushering in a new era of The Bullet Club with Chris Bey and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers.

This will be Shelley’s first Impact match since he and Chris Sabin lost to Acey Romero and Larry D on the December 1, 2020 Impact episode.

Impact’s 2022 Sacrifice event will take place on Saturday, March 5 from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. It will air live on Impact Plus and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders. Tickets are on sale now.

