CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.

“Jumped in the ocean,” Bodhi tweeted. “Put a jacket on…watched my favorite vampire Gangrel tie the knot. My turn next.”

“Honeymoon bound!” Nelson posted on Instagram, showing her and Gangrel heading to the airport. A later post from Nelson showed the couple near water.

“Honeymoon!” Nelson posted. “Beautiful Ventura, California.”

This is Gangrel’s fourth marriage. He had previously been married to Cherly Richards, Kiara Dillon, and most notably the late wrestler Luna Vachon, who Gangrel was married to from 1994-2006. As for Miro’s attendance, the former AEW TNT Champion was famously trained by the Brood founder and former WWE star Rikishi at the Knox Pro Wrestling Academy.

The former WWE star has continued to keep busy with wrestling even into his 50’s, largely working the independent circuit. He revealed that he was going to be used by AEW back in the summer of 2021, but the appearance was postponed after WWE and Edge used a Brood idea similar to one AEW was planning during his feud with Seth Rollins.

