RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable pinned Angelo Dawkins in Alpha Academy’s win over The Street Profits on last night’s RAW. In the process, Gable scored his first televised pinfall victory since the former “Shorty G” defeated Mojo Rawley on the June 15, 2020 tapings of SmackDown.

It should be noted that Gable did pin Riddle at two WWE live events last month, but Monday marked his first televised pinfall win in nearly two years. This includes Gable in singles and tag matches on the SmackDown brand.

Otis has scored nearly all the pinfall victories for Alpha Academy since the team was formed in late 2020. He also pinned Randy Orton last month on RAW in the title change match.

As seen in the tweets below, Gable received a lot of praise on social media for his performance in the Quiz Bowl that kicked off RAW. RK-Bro would eventually win the Academic Challenge to secure a future title shot against Gable & Otis.

Alpha Academy is expected to defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against R-K-Bro at the upcoming Elimination Chamber event. You can click here for the updated card for the show in Saudi Arabia.

Okay. Who the hell was in charge of that buzzer? You’re done for. pic.twitter.com/ONm01w84ZG — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) February 8, 2022

My wife just says to me "That Chad Gable is really good!" #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/tKUSmYqeKl — Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) February 8, 2022

WWE is doing everything right with Chad Gable and Otis lately. Glad to see both being utilized to their full potential. #WWERaw — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 8, 2022

Chad Gable 👏 — Mrs. Lumis (@indi_hartwell) February 8, 2022

