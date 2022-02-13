This past Friday WWE taped the next episode of SmackDown, due to the fact the roster will not be in the country next week. The crew will be traveling to Saudi Arabia for the Elimination Chamber premium event. That means the episode won’t be live this Friday, and WWE will be taking advantage of that to do some editing.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the company is set to edit the contract signing segment on SmackDown. Footage emerged that was filmed live from the arena of Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in an awkward-looking exchange. Ronda was set to slam the Queen onto the table, but Flair resists and then goes down, which did not look good.

Because WWE has the benefit of being able to edit SmackDown for next week as it is not live, the company is set to switch things up. It is unclear what they will do exactly, but WWE does tape from several angles at once. The contract signing set up a brand new match for the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium event.

Charlotte Flair will be teaming up with authority figure Sonya Deville in Saudi Arabia. They will be competing against Ronda Rousey and Naomi, with WWE tapping into two storylines at once. Flair and Rousey are set to collide at WrestleMania 38 for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Meanwhile, Deville and Naomi have been feuding together for the past few months.

You can see the exchange below:

They're going to have to bring in Steven Spielberg to fix this one before this airs next week. pic.twitter.com/yCoyFPSHfj — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) February 12, 2022

Sorry–it's all Rousey here. Grabbing, jerking, not following through nor waiting for the opponent to go with it. All of that was RR's fault, Charlotte was trying but it was doomed from the start. — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) February 13, 2022

