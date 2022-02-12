WWE SmackDown on FOX on Friday averaged 2.07 million viewers in the preliminary ratings, according to Spoiler TV. The preliminary audience was up 3.7% from last week’s number.

SmackDown scored a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demo. In the demo, it was #2 for the night behind the Winter Olympics, which averaged 7.4 million viewers on NBC against SmackDown.

The first hour averaged 2.053 million viewers, while the second hour was up slightly to 2.096 million. Both hours averaged a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo.

The final viewership is usually up around 3-7%, so the viewership that will be released on Monday afternoon should be in the 2.13 million – 2.21 million range.

Stay tuned for more. Full WWE SmackDown results from Friday are here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]