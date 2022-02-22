Friday’s taped Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.173 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down 2.59% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.231 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 1.81% from the previous week’s 0.55 rating. This week’s 0.54 key demo rating represents 704,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 3.69% from the 731,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.55 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #3 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, even with the previous week’s #3 ranking. SmackDown ranked #3 in the 18-34 demo this week, down from the previous week’s #2 ranking. SmackDown ranked #5 in the 25-54 demo, down from the previous week’s #4 ranking. SmackDown came in at #7 for the night in viewership on network TV, down from the previous week’s #6 ranking. The Winter Olympics 9pm coverage on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 7.252 million viewers, and in the 18-49 key demographic with a 1.14 rating.

Friday’s SmackDown numbers were pretty normal for recent episodes. The show drew the second-lowest audience and second-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. Friday’s viewership was down 2.59% from the previous week’s episode, while the key demo rating was down 1.81% from the previous week’s episode.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was down 1.98% from the same week in 2021, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 8.47% from the same week in 2021. However, this year’s episode faced head-to-head competition from the Winter Olympics, which was #1 for the night.

NBA All-Star coverage at 7pm ET on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.52 key demo rating, drawing 1.290 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.623 million viewers, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 key demo rating.

Friday’s taped SmackDown from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA had the following line-up advertised ahead of time with full spoilers for the show – the Elimination Chamber go-home build, Elimination Chamber contract signing for Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte in the opener, Ricochet vs. Sheamus, Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Intercontinental Title, Ivar vs. SmackDown Tag team Champion Jimmy Uso, a promo segment featuring Drew McIntyre with Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin, plus a face-off segment with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg as the main event segment.

Stay tuned for more ratings data. Below is our 2022 SmackDown Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from Friday’s show:

January 7 Episode: 2.271 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 14 Episode: 2.174 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 2.255 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 2.217 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 4 Episode: 2.151 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 11 Episode: 2.231 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 18 Episode: 2.173 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 25 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 2.050 million viewers per episode (2,082,154 without Best Of episode)

2021 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.54 rating per episode (0.55 without Best Of episode)

2021 FOX Viewership Average: 2.127 million viewers per episode

2021 FOX 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.56 rating per episode

2021 FS1 Viewership Average: 758,667 viewers per episode (includes Best Of episode; 949,000 without it)

2021 FS1 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.20 rating per episode (includes Best Of episode; 0.27 without it)

2020 Viewership Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Viewership Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Viewership Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode

