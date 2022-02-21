During Saturday’s Impact Wrestling No Surrender event, Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) were attacked by Jay White during their match with The Good Brothers (Anderson & Gallows).

Jay White dropped Loa with a Blade Runner finishing move, allowing The Good Brothers to pick up the victory and retain the Impact World Tag Team belts. After the match finished, White and Chris Bey did a Too Sweet with Good Brothers.

The Young Bucks reacted to Jay White’s betrayal with a new Twitter bio.

They wrote, “Never really cared for Tama anyway tbh”

Tama Tonga reacted to the bio.

The NJPW star tweeted, “Suck my D b---h”

As noted earlier this month, Tama Tonga re-signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

