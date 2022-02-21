During Saturday’s Impact Wrestling No Surrender event, Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) were attacked by Jay White during their match with The Good Brothers (Anderson & Gallows).
Jay White dropped Loa with a Blade Runner finishing move, allowing The Good Brothers to pick up the victory and retain the Impact World Tag Team belts. After the match finished, White and Chris Bey did a Too Sweet with Good Brothers.
The Young Bucks reacted to Jay White’s betrayal with a new Twitter bio.
They wrote, “Never really cared for Tama anyway tbh”
Tama Tonga reacted to the bio.
The NJPW star tweeted, “Suck my D b---h”
As noted earlier this month, Tama Tonga re-signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
Below you can read their tweets:
New bio!
— Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) February 20, 2022
— Young Bucks Bio (@bio_bucks) February 20, 2022
Suck my D b---h https://t.co/I4PVMlhl9c
— Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) February 20, 2022
New @youngbucks bio spot on from every level ……. tbh https://t.co/lO7BQI97vZ
— The Machine Gun AKA Chad 2 Badd (@MachineGunKA) February 20, 2022
You’re a fucking dead man https://t.co/0GRu8tKCjL
— Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) February 20, 2022
