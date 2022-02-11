Tama Tonga confirmed this week he has re-signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The former seven-time IWGP Tag Team Champion and founding member of Bullet Club stirred up speculation about his future last weekend when he tweeted he had been a free agent since January 30.

Tama Tonga cleared the air about his contract status on his Tama’s Island podcast. Tonga said he was briefly a free agent, but he’s not officially back with NJPW. He first started working with NJPW in 2010.

“It’s true,” Tonga said. “I was a free agent on January 30th. I am now officially signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.”

Tama Tonga pulled AEW into the storm of speculation. He mentioned Tony Khan in another tweet over the weekend.

“Well, I saw Tony Khan was throwing out some sh*t, you know?” Tonga joked. “So I was like, ‘Hey, I got a window right here. I’m gonna toss that out right there. See if anybody catches it.”

The Guerrillas of Destiny – Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa – recently made their debut in Impact Wrestling. They’ve been appearing alongside fellow Bullet Club members Jay White and Chris Bey.

The Guerrillas of Destiny will challenge the Good Brothers for the Impact World Tag Team Championships during Impact’s No Surrender special. It’s an Impact Plus exclusive show coming up on February 19.

Jay White is scheduled to face Eric Young at No Surrender. White also made waves earlier this week when he made a brief cameo on AEW Dynamite.

Tama Tonga has never appeared on an AEW broadcast. He has said that he was never offered an opportunity to jump to AEW when the company was formed.

Tama Tonga made headlines last year when he publically criticized the Good Brothers reunion with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks in AEW and Impact Wrestling. Tonga referred to the group as the “Bootleg Club”.

