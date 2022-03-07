Before AEW went on air for the AEW Revolution Buy-In, there was a segment between the Acclaimed and the Gunn Club.

First AEW President Tony Khan came out to hype the crowd up for tonight’s pay-per-view. The Gunn Club then come out but was interrupted by the Acclaimed. They mention the Major League Baseball strike and say that the fans like them more than the “Ass Boys.”

They also got the crowd to chat “Ass Boys.”

As noted, during the Buy-In, Don Callis made his AEW return, Leyla Hirsch defeated Kris Statlander, House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) defeated Dark Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro & Erick Redbeard), and Hook defeated QT Marshall.

AEW Revolution is taking place tonight at the Addition Finance Arena in Orlando, FL. You can find our live coverage of AEW Revolution here.

Below is a clip from the segment:

