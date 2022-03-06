Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Revolution Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Addition Finance Arena, Orlando, Florida.
Here is the card for tonight’s PPV:
Buy-In
Hook vs. QT Marshall
Kris Statlander vs. Leyla Hirsch
House Of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. Dark Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro & Erick Redbeard)
AEW World Title Match
Adam Cole vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)
AEW Women’s World Title Match
Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker (c)
Triple Threat for the AEW World Tag Team Titles
reDRagon vs. The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express (c)
AEW TBS Title Match
Tay Conti vs. Jade Cargill (c)
Face of The Revolution Ladder Match
Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian Cage Winner receives a future title shot from AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.
Dog Collar Match
CM Punk vs. MJF
Tornado Trios Match
Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy vs. AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Sting, and Darby Allin
Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley
Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston
