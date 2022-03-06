Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Revolution Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Addition Finance Arena, Orlando, Florida.

Here is the card for tonight’s PPV:

Buy-In

Hook vs. QT Marshall

Kris Statlander vs. Leyla Hirsch

House Of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. Dark Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro & Erick Redbeard)

AEW World Title Match

Adam Cole vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker (c)

Triple Threat for the AEW World Tag Team Titles

reDRagon vs. The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Tay Conti vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Face of The Revolution Ladder Match

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian Cage Winner receives a future title shot from AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

Dog Collar Match

CM Punk vs. MJF

Tornado Trios Match

Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy vs. AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Sting, and Darby Allin

Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

