Don Callis has returned to AEW television during the Revolution Buy-In. Tony Schiavone hit the ring to provide an interview segment with a mystery guest, which led to Kenny Omega’s music playing. Fans were excited about the potential of the former AEW World Champion returning, but that was not to be.

Instead, the Invisible Hand, Don Callis made his return to the company to a chorus of boos. The manager of Omega gained serious heat from the fans in Orlando. He made it clear that Omega will not be returning tonight, despite claiming he had considered it. However, Callis believes that there is too much violence on the show tonight.

Don Callis then went on to run through The Elite’s matches tonight. He is confident that The Young Bucks will be walking away with the AEW Tag Team Championships. Callis even had some praise for Adam Cole. While he believes Omega would be winning the World Title if he was here, since that’s not the case, he’s confident Cole will be taking the gold.

However, Don Callis also had some words of warning for the former Undisputed Era member. He claimed that Cole will be a great transitional champion, as The Cleaner will be taking the title back whenever he returns. Callis also trashed the fans and blamed them for Omega being hurt, as they demanded five-star matches from him.

The card for tonight’s PPV is as follows:

AEW WORLD TITLE MATCH

Adam Cole vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW WOMEN’S WORLD TITLE MATCH

Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker (c)

TBS TITLE MATCH

Tay Conti vs. Jade Cargill (c)

TRIPLE THREAT FOR THE AEW WORLD TAG TEAM TITLES

The Young Bucks vs. reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c)

FACE OF THE REVOLUTION LADDER MATCH

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian CageWinner earns a future title shot from AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

DOG COLLAR MATCH

CM Punk vs. MJF

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

TORNADO TRIOS MATCH

Andrade El Idolo, Isiah Kassidy & Matt Hardy vs. TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Sting & Darby Allin

BUY IN:

Kris Statlander vs. Leyla Hirsch

Hook vs. QT Marshall

House Of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. Dark Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro & Erick Redbeard)

