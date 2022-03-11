During tonight’s episode of Impact on AXS, Ace Austin earned a shot at the X-Division title.

Austin had defeated John Skyler and Crazzy Steve tonight and now will face X-Division champion Trey Miguel and a yet to be determined competitor in a Triple Threat for the X-Division title at Impact Rebellion. 

Ace Austin is a two two-time X-Division champion. He lost the title to Josh Alexander during last year’s Rebellion event.

The 2022 Impact Rebellion pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, April 23 from the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Below is the updated lineup to the Rebellion pay-per-view:

Impact World Title Match

Josh Alexander vs. Moose (c)

Triple Threat for the Impact X Division Title

Trey Miguel (c) vs. Ace Austin vs. TBD

 

 

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

TikTok logoFollow Wrestling Inc. on TikTok.
counter