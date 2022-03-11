During tonight’s episode of Impact on AXS, Ace Austin earned a shot at the X-Division title.
Austin had defeated John Skyler and Crazzy Steve tonight and now will face X-Division champion Trey Miguel and a yet to be determined competitor in a Triple Threat for the X-Division title at Impact Rebellion.
Ace Austin is a two two-time X-Division champion. He lost the title to Josh Alexander during last year’s Rebellion event.
The 2022 Impact Rebellion pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, April 23 from the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Below is the updated lineup to the Rebellion pay-per-view:
Impact World Title Match
Josh Alexander vs. Moose (c)
Triple Threat for the Impact X Division Title
Trey Miguel (c) vs. Ace Austin vs. TBD
What a FOLD!!😵@The_Ace_Austin is headed to Rebellion!#IMPACTonAXSTV #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/9OL4KbaK2m
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 11, 2022
I don’t much like fire these days.
So I’ll put it out every time#INEVITABLE https://t.co/gFhjxsaRiP
— #INEVITABLE (@The_Ace_Austin) March 11, 2022
