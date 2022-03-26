A big six-man match has been announced for next Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT.

The match will see House of Black’s Brody King, Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black take on Fuego Del Sol and The Dark Order’s Evil Uno and Stu Grayson.

The six-man match was made after Fuego called out House of Black on this week’s AEW Rampage episode when discussing last Friday’s six-man, which saw House of Black defeat Fuego and Bear Country. They ended up beating Fuego down, then left him laying in the ring. As House of Black was leaving, The Dark Order confronted them and the match was announced for next Friday.

Next week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage will be taped on Wednesday from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC. It was noted that AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan will be announcing more Dynamite and Rampage matches on social media. You can click here for the current Dynamite line-up for Wednesday.

Stay tuned for more. Below are related Rampage shots with Fuego, House of Black and The Dark Order:

#HouseOfBlack have responded to @FuegoDelSol's emotional speech with @Brodyxking dumping Fuego on his head! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/PaN7xct84O — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 26, 2022

A very interesting development this evening on #AEWRampage as members of #DarkOrder confronted the #HouseOfBlack tonight on TNT! pic.twitter.com/1nFEV2Fhfw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 26, 2022

Turns out I got friends in Dark places… This isn’t over House of Black! pic.twitter.com/PVjEeHWIzS — Fuego Del Sol! (@FuegoDelSol) March 26, 2022

