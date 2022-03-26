The first qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament has been announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

It was announced on tonight’s Rampage that AEW President Tony Khan will be signing a new wrestler, and that new talent will make their debut against The Bunny in the first qualifying match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s & Women’s Tournaments qualifiers will likely run over the next several weeks as AEW previously announced that the first round matches will begin during the May 11 edition of AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. The tournament finals will take place at the 2022 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, which is scheduled for Sunday May 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Dr. Martha Hart will be live at Double Or Nothing to present the winners with their trophy, which is being called “The Owen” Cup.

AEW and The Owen Hart Foundation announced a new working relationship back in September, to honor the legacy of the late wrestler. You can read the original announcement at this link. A part of the deal includes the annual tournaments in AEW, in addition to various merchandise and other projects.

There’s no word on when the first male qualifier will take place, but we will keep you updated. Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC:

* Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo

* FTR vs. The Gunn Club

* The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifier: The Bunny vs. new mystery AEW signee

