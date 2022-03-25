If AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan is to be believed, there will soon be several more female wrestlers joining AEW.

Khan revealed as much on an appearance on Strong Style Live, when he was asked if he had eyes on several female wrestlers on the free-agent market.

“Yes,” Khan said. “I’m not going to say who, but yes. It’s a good question and without naming any specific names or spoiling anything, I will tell you yes. And as for when and where, I suggest you watch Rampage tonight and get more info.”

When asked if the incoming talent’s name rhymed with a word that was quite similar to current free agent Toni Storm, Tony Khan played it coy. He reiterated there would be more information regarding this new women’s wrestling star on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage.

“I can’t say,” Khan said. “As far as rhymes or spellings or anything else, I can’t tell you that, but what I can tell you is I’ll have more info on when and where you might see a new women’s wrestling star debut in AEW. I’ll give you more info on that tonight on Rampage.”

Khan, who has recently purchased the promotion Ring of Honor and is overseeing their upcoming Supercard of Honor show WrestleMania weekend, also discussed the possibility of current Ring of Honor Women’s Champion Deonna Purrazzo appearing on the show.

Acknowledging the potential issues of Purrazzo working both Impact Wrestling’s show the same night as Supercard, Khan stated he and Impact’s Scott D’Amore are working on trying to make the situation work.

“Impact scheduled a show, so when Deonna won the Ring of Honor Title, when they booked that match, I did not have an agreement in place to buy Ring of Honor yet and was not booking the matches,” Khan said. “It’s not necessarily with them having a show the night of our Pay-Per-View. I don’t know how it’s going to work out. Scott and I are still talking about that because I completely respect their position, that they have an event that night too.

“I question the wisdom at the time maybe of doing a match, whether it was a possibility of somebody taking the belt of another company that was running a show the very same night, but again, now I’m doing the booking. Now we’ll see how that shakes out.

“I would love to have Deonna here in Ring of Honor and it would be great if she can come and defend the title and we can work it out because I think they have their own show that night. So I don’t want to put her in a tough position where she has to wrestle twice in a span of a few hours, but that could happen. So Scott and I are still talking about how it’s going to work.”

Keeping on the subject of women’s wrestling, Tony Khan offered some praise for the current AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. He also noted Cargill’s recent attempts to grow the female fan base by trying to launch a baddies section at AEW shows.

“I really have really enjoyed the TBS Championship Tournament and the work of Jade Cargill and the rise of Jade Cargill,” Khan said. “She’s unbeaten and she’s a huge part of the shows and as you heard from her this week, she’s 29-0 and wants to make number 30 a big deal.

“And she’s made waves on social media with the launch of the baddies and trying to get more mostly women involved in coming to the shows. I always appreciate the feedback on and I think from where we started, have come along ways in a couple of years and will continue to make improvements.”

