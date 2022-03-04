The Revolution go-home edition of AEW Rampage will air live tonight at 10pm ET on TNT from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

Keith Lee will make his Rampage in-ring debut tonight but there’s no word yet on who he will be facing. Rampage will also feature a Triple Threat for the TNT Title, plus the final qualifier for the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Rampage:

* Keith Lee will be in action

* Serena Deeb hosts another edition of The Professor’s 5 Minute Rookie Challenge

* Ethan Page vs. Christian Cage in the final Face of The Revolution Ladder Match qualifier. The winner joins Keith Lee, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Orange Cassidy

* AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo in a Triple Threat

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Rampage show and be sure to join us for full coverage after 10pm ET.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]