AEW star Keith Lee sat down with the New York Post to talk about his recent debut in AEW at the beginning of February. When asked to describe his feelings on his debut Lee stated that he reveled at the moment.

“Joy, gratitude, happiness, purpose, quite a few things just felt right at that moment,” Lee said. “Obviously it had been a while since I had been in front of a crowd just being who I am, and so it was a very special moment. I think you can probably see it in my face in most cases, I was kind of reveling at the moment. Basking in the glory, if you will.”

Keith Lee defeated Isiah Kassidy in his first AEW match, where he notably showed off his power and athleticism in a different way than he did during his year on the WWE main roster. He described the performance as a void being filled, both for himself and for wrestling fans.

“Yeah, it felt like, not even just for me but for wrestling in general, it felt like a void had been filled,” Lee said. “There are a lot of disingenuous things that sometimes have to happen in this industry and are asked of us but I think that the difference in what I was doing (in WWE) versus what people know me for was a little too vast. And for a difference that big, I think it has to be a gradual shift and so the things that felt abnormal felt normal again on that night and it’s like a lot of wrongs were rewritten. Now there’s a chance to move forward in a different way. It was almost like a breath of fresh air or a sigh of relief.”

Keith Lee was also asked about his experiences with the AEW locker room thus far. While admitting he still has some integrating to do, overall, he feels the locker room is as laid back as has been rumored.

“I don’t think anyone knows the true circumstances of what happens behind the scenes, but in the grand scheme of things, I know a lot of people there,” Lee said. “I’ve always heard that the locker room itself is a laid-back place to be. My experience thus far — it definitely is. It’s something that I’m enjoying and just trying to make the most of. We’ll see how it goes. I still have a lot of integrating to do.”

