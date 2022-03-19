As seen in the new YouTube video below, AEW released a post-Rampage video that gives fans a glimpse into what happened between Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee.

As noted last night, Swerve made an appearance on last night’s AEW Rampage, running in to help out Keith Lee while he was being attacked by The Acclaimed, Will Hobbs, and Ricky Starks. Last week’s episode saw his in-ring debut with the company, successfully defeating Tony Nese in his first match. Meanwhile, Lee has been racking up wins on Rampage for several weeks now since first debuting with the company.

“San Antonio,” Lee started on the mic. “There is a multitude of you in this building who have seen me come from absolutely nothing. As the internet knows, one of my favorite words in ‘plethora’. I would also like to say that there is a plethora of you who, in the past two years, have seen me go from the top of the world to a question mark. My thanks goes to each and every one of you for being there, regardless 0f the scenario.

“My thanks goes to AEW for wanting, for needing, for asking for ‘The Limitless One’ to come back to this beautiful sport known as pro wrestling. I’m not done yet; and my thanks goes to Swerve for coming down here because I can barely breathe, I got my ass kicked with a boombox, and my man came in with the chair. So I say, arigato. And congratulations go out to one Ms. Thunder Rosa. And because people are waiting and are tired of hearing me talking, I have one last thanks, and that is to thank you.”

Swerve then grabbed the mic to wrap up the post-show segment.

“I ain’t got much else to say but, uh, I need y’all to say it with me. So San Antonio, one good time. Whose house?!” The crowd responded with a loud ‘Swerve’s house!’ “I love you too,” Swerve replied.

The feud between Hook and QT Marshall is scheduled to continue with next Friday’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT, but no other matches have been announced as of this writing.

