Alexa Bliss has credited Triple H for conceiving the idea of the Alexa’s Playground segment.

As seen below, Bliss revealed that The Game was instrumental in creating the segment while reacting to the news of his retirement from in-ring competition.

The man who came up with the concept of “Alexa’s playground” so talented in and out of the ring 💪🏻Thank you for everything @TripleH what an incredible in-ring career 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #ThankYouTripleH

As noted earlier, Bliss also posted a picture from WrestleMania 30, where herself, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair served as extras during Triple H’s elaborate entrance. You can click here for reactions from several WWE stars, and here for reactions from AEW talents such as William Regal, Adam Cole, Miro, Andrade El Idolo and Matt Hardy.

The final Alexa’s Playground segment happened last September featuring an appearance from Charlotte Flair. With Bliss seemingly set for a character change, it’s unknown if WWE will ever bring back the segment.

