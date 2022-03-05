AEW’s Arn Anderson stopped by the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards to talk about Cody Rhodes, who Arn Anderson managed in AEW prior to Rhodes’ departure a few weeks ago.

Anderson discussed Rhodes always getting booed by AEW fans and how they couldn’t figure out the answer to get Cody cheers again.

“All Cody does is go out there, be handsome, be in good shape, do some incredible stuff, take a Diamond Cutter off the top of a ladder,” Anderson said. “He does everything you could possibly do to endear yourself to the family or to the audience, I guess I better call them.

“They are our family, but he does everything he can do to try to endear himself and they boo the crap out of him. I’ve tried to figure it out. I don’t know. If anybody has the answer, please let me know so I can slap it into him because I’ve tried everything.”

Arn Anderson then praised his boss, AEW President Tony Khan. He particularly praised Khan’s ability to listen to the fans and give them what they want, instead of just merely presenting a product he wanted to present.

“I sing Tony’s praises all the time to anybody that will listen, and it’s not just because he’s my boss,” Anderson said. “It’s because of the kind of man he is, the kind of human is, and the kind of wrestling boss he is. You know, if the fans haven’t figured it out, and I’m pretty sure they have by now, he listens.

“He asks questions. ‘What do you want to see? Who do you want to see? What do you want AEW programming to be?’, versus guys in the past that say ‘here’s what we’re putting on television. Here’s our product. Take it or leave it. This is what we’re giving you.’

“And when you have someone that understands wrestling fans like that and actually is concerned, and more so wants to produce a product that they’re going to enjoy, that they can call their own, that’s who Tony Khan is.”

