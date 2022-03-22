Former WWE Superstar B-Fab was a recent guest on The Angle Podcast where she recalled the rest of Hit Row being released from WWE.

B-Fab had been let go before the other three and was shocked at the situation.

“Well, I was actually here having dinner with my family,” she said. “A buddy of mine got a text message from Twitter saying they’d gotten their release. Now, Twitter is like the number one spot for memes and all these things. So I was like, ‘oh, this is a joke, there’s no way. Why would they release them, that doesn’t make any sense.’

“I actually text the boys in our group chat. They were like, ‘yeah, we just got the call.’ I was shook, I was like, ‘what is happening? I don’t understand this.’ I felt like they could have still went on and done some very impactful things in WWE.”

When it comes to her release, one reason for that was because her in-ring work wasn’t at the level of others, according to the company. However, B-Fab believes she would have been willing to do extra training, putting in the work to reach that level.

“I feel like with the kind of person I am and my work ethic, I am always willing to do extra,” she said. “I am always willing to put in the work to do and become whatever is necessary. And what is needed for the job. I felt like I could have been put back in the Performance Center, or whatever needed to be done for me to get the training that they needed for me to be in the position they needed. I feel like the short answer instead of, ‘let’s put time into this because it’s going to be a good product and she looks great with the group.’

“Like I said, I am a person who believes that everything happens for a reason. And things always work out for the better. So, I don’t really have any ill feelings, it is what it is. Time has passed, of course. But I really wish I could have stayed there and done more, and showed everybody exactly who B-Fab was. I had so many layers to her, that I wanted to showcase.”

Despite the release, B-Fab admitted that she would be willing to go back to the company if the opportunity arose because everything is business.

“I would be open to going back. For me, business is business, it is what it is. There’s nothing you can do about big companies and the decisions that they make. So there’s no reason to have any ill-feeling. You always just have to operate and do your thing as a business as well. So, I would go back.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Angle Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]