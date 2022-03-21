All four members of WWE’s Hit Row Records faction reunited at an independent show over the weekend.

AJ Francis (formerly known as Top Dollah in WWE), Briana Brandy (f.k.a. B-Fab), Swerve Strickland (f.k.a. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott), and Tehuti Miles (f.k.a. Ashante “Thee” Adonis) appeared at MCW Pro Wrestling’s Spring Fever event Saturday night in Parkville, Maryland.

Hit Row Records formed in WWE’s NXT brand during May 2021. The following month, Swerve Strickland won the NXT North American Championship.

Hit Row Records made its main roster debut for WWE on SmackDown last October, but their time in WWE was over weeks later. First, Briana Brandy was released by WWE in early November. The following week, AJ Francis, Swerve Strickland, and Tehuti Miles were also released.

Swerve Strickland landed in AEW, where he made his debut and signed his new contract at AEW Revolution on March 6. He made an appearance on last Friday’s AEW Rampage, where he to the aid of Keith Lee, who was being attacked by The Acclaimed, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Ricky Starks.

Strickland has also been working on a rap album. He released the 11-track album on Spotify over the weekend. To promote the launch, he premiered a music video on his social media pages.

Brandy, Francis, and Miles are now referring to themselves as The HitMakerZ are also keeping busy. Brandy revealed the trio will appear at an event for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion. They are also scheduled to appear at GCW’s For The Culture, along with other indie shows and charity events during WrestleMania 38 weekend.

