Former WWE Superstar B-Fab was a recent guest on The Angle Podcast where she recalled Hit Row being called up from NXT.

She admitted that the group didn’t even know what was happening when they were brought up backstage during the Draft.

“So, we didn’t really know that we were going to be drafted for sure,” she revealed. “They had everybody who was being considered for the draft come to RAW and SmackDown that weekend just to be there to see what happens. So, they didn’t tell anybody what was going on.

“So, the whole night we are backstage. Everybody is like, ‘oh, welcome to the team,’ or, ‘are you nervous, are you excited to be here?’ It was mixed signals. Some people were saying, ‘welcome,’ some people were saying, ‘what do you think is going to happen?’ So, we didn’t know anything.”

They ended up finding out about the call-up from Bruce Prichard, who spoke to them backstage. They then had to ask him what was happening, as he just presumed they knew the score.

“We are walking in the hall and Bruce Prichard stopped us. And we were talking to him for a second,” she said. “He was like, ‘oh yeah, next week you’re going to have a writing team assigned to you guys.’ And we are like, ‘what?’ And he’s like, ‘yeah, we are going to have a writing team assigned to you next week.’

“We are like, ‘we don’t know anything, we don’t know if we are getting drafted.’ He’s like, ‘oh yeah, welcome to the team.’ In that moment, we are like, ‘oh my gosh, this is happening, we are getting drafted.’ So we all stayed calm talking to him in that moment, we go around the corner, and we all just connected and started jumping up and down. It was amazing.”

When the group was called up, they were in the middle of a feud with Legado Del Fantasma in NXT. B-Fab felt that was going to end with an intergender WarGames match. However, there wasn’t enough time to make that happen.

“He was in the middle of a feud with Legado as well, that hadn’t finished,” B-Fab said. “We were thinking that the blowoff for that whole storyline was going to be at WarGames. Maybe having the first intergender WarGames with me and Elektra Lopez in it as well. But, we were like, ‘okay, we don’t know what’s going to happen.’ Then we go back to NXT and they’re like, ‘we don’t have enough time, Fox and SmackDown want you guys now so we are going to have to figure something out.’”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Angle Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts