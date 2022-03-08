WWE is hoping to have all their WrestleMania 38 plans locked in next week, Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer noted that next week is set to be a big one for the company in terms of setting up the matches and what fans can expect from the two-night event.

The annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal was also discussed. Typically, this bout has taken place on the WrestleMania card, either on the main show or the pre-show since 2014. However, the match may not be happening at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. While things are currently described as ‘fluid’ for the shows, this bout may happen on the Monday or Friday night instead.

Over the past two years, this match has not happened at WrestleMania. In 2020, it did not happen at all due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The match did return at WrestleMania 37 weekend, but it was done on SmackDown instead, being won by Jey Uso. Previous winners have been Cesaro, Big Show, Cesaro, Matt Hardy, Baron Corbin, and Braun Strowman.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card:

Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Night One Match

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Night One Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Night One Segment

KO Show with Steve Austin (The Hall Of Famer is yet to confirm his appearance)

Night Two: Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Night Two: Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

Night Two Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Night Two Match

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Night Two Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

