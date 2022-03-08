WWE is hoping to have all their WrestleMania 38 plans locked in next week, Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer noted that next week is set to be a big one for the company in terms of setting up the matches and what fans can expect from the two-night event.
The annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal was also discussed. Typically, this bout has taken place on the WrestleMania card, either on the main show or the pre-show since 2014. However, the match may not be happening at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. While things are currently described as ‘fluid’ for the shows, this bout may happen on the Monday or Friday night instead.
Over the past two years, this match has not happened at WrestleMania. In 2020, it did not happen at all due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The match did return at WrestleMania 37 weekend, but it was done on SmackDown instead, being won by Jey Uso. Previous winners have been Cesaro, Big Show, Cesaro, Matt Hardy, Baron Corbin, and Braun Strowman.
WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card:
Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
Night One Match
Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio
Night One Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin
Night One Segment
KO Show with Steve Austin (The Hall Of Famer is yet to confirm his appearance)
Night Two: Winner Takes All Title Unification Match
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
Night Two: Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)
Night Two Match
Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
Night Two Match
Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
Night Two Match
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles
