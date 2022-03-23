Veteran pro wrestler Petey Williams is reportedly continuing to receive internal praise for his work as a WWE Producer.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Williams has been getting high marks from wrestlers and higher-ups due to his work behind-the-scenes.

Furthermore, the report noted that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon has insisted Williams be referred to as “Pete” or “Peter,” which is reflected internally on run sheets for RAW and SmackDown. Petey’s real first name is actually Peter.

Williams teamed with WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes to produce this week’s RAW segment with Seth Rollins and AJ Styles, and their main event match.

As we’ve noted, it was first reported that Williams was working a tryout for the role of WWE Producer at RAW and SmackDown tapings beginning late last October. The WWE tryout came after Williams was praised for his role as an Impact Producer in recent years, and the WWE tryout actually began just days after he worked the Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view on October 23, and the post-pay-per-view set of TV tapings.

It was then reported in November that Williams was being fast-tracked into the role, which was a sign that WWE realized the mind he has for the business. An update was reported this past January, which revealed the company had hired Williams to work full-time amid reports of WWE talents speaking highly of his work as a producer.

Williams has been in the pro wrestling business since 2001, but this is his first time working for WWE.

Stay tuned for more.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts