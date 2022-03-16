Earlier this week, a report from EWrestlingNews revealed that several wrestlers had contributed money to the political campaign of former wrestler and WWE NXT referee Drake Wuertz.

Wuertz, who was released from WWE in May 2021 and has been vocal in his support of Qanon-related conspiracy theories, is a Republican candidate seeking the party’s nomination for the Florida State representative seat in the 30th district.

Among the wrestlers listed as donating to Wuertz’s campaign (under their real names) were WWE stars Matt Riddle and Elias, AEW star Bobby Fish, Impact Wrestling creative member Jimmy Jacobs and former WWE wrestlers Jaxson Ryker, Killer Kross, and Biff Busick.

Today, Busick was asked by a fan on Twitter about his donation and responded by stating he did not knowingly support Wuertz’s campaign or his Qanon agenda.

“I did not knowingly support a Qanon campaign,” Busick tweeted. “I do not support those beliefs.”

While the fan accepted the answer, they continued to ask Biff Busick questions, asking if Busick directly gave to Wuertz’s campaign. Busick indicated that was not the case.

“I did make the mistake of lending money but wasn’t aware it was for a political campaign,” Busick said.

After his Tweets, Biff Busick also took to Reddit in an attempt to further clear his name. Describing himself as a nonpolitical person. Busick, who wrestled in WWE for years as Oney Lorcan before being released in November of 2021, once again stated he did not support Qanon and apologized for the ordeal.

“A wrestling news site article was brought to my attention online,” Busick wrote. “I am not a political person. I do not support Qanon or their beliefs. I thought I was just lending money and I did not knowingly donate to Drake’s campaign. I know how ppl with those beliefs can hurt people and I don’t want to do that to anyone. Sorry, BIFF.”

As of this writing, Biff Busick is the only wrestler in the report who has released a statement of any kind regarding their donations to Drake Wuertz’s campaign.

